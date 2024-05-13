Rangers star deemed worthy of replacing Celtic hero at Parkhead as Premier League ace sends Hoops message
Celtic all-but wrapped up the Premiership title over the weekend with an Old Firm win over Rangers at Parkhead.
Matt O’Riley scored the opener ahead of John Lundstram scoring an own goal and then getting sent off all within the first half.
The imminent title caps a memorable first season back for Brendan Rodgers, while Rangers will be hoping to kick on in their first full season under Philippe Clement next term. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding the clubs.
Rangers dig
Michael Stewart and Pat Bonner believe only one Rangers player would get into the current Celtic side. Stewart said on BBC Radio Scotland: “Potentially, and the reason I was putting one up was the goalie [Jack Butland]. He’s a potential.”
Bonner added: “Celtic’s, maybe, back line, sometimes you might ask because Hearts created opportunities last week but they’re all decent players. Joe Hart’s had a good season. Listen guys, Jack Butland, probably if you were after a goalkeeper right now to replace Joe Hart and he was available, he would be one that you would take.”
Odsonne admission
Former Celtic favourite Odsonne Edouard attended the Hoops awards ceremony over the weekend, and during his appearance, he admitted he still tunes in to games. Speaking to Celtic TV, he said: "Yeah, it's a great night. I'm always happy to come back and see the fans and players and let's enjoy the night."
Asked if he still watches Celtic games, he replied: "Yeah, every game like a fan. And I'm happy about the win yesterday and I hope we will finish well and take the title." Edouard has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace amid reduced opportunities this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.