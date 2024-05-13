Matt O'Riley has a penalty saved by Jack Butland

All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers after a defining Old Firm derby.

Celtic all-but wrapped up the Premiership title over the weekend with an Old Firm win over Rangers at Parkhead.

Matt O’Riley scored the opener ahead of John Lundstram scoring an own goal and then getting sent off all within the first half.

The imminent title caps a memorable first season back for Brendan Rodgers, while Rangers will be hoping to kick on in their first full season under Philippe Clement next term. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding the clubs.

Rangers dig

Michael Stewart and Pat Bonner believe only one Rangers player would get into the current Celtic side. Stewart said on BBC Radio Scotland: “Potentially, and the reason I was putting one up was the goalie [Jack Butland]. He’s a potential.”

Bonner added: “Celtic’s, maybe, back line, sometimes you might ask because Hearts created opportunities last week but they’re all decent players. Joe Hart’s had a good season. Listen guys, Jack Butland, probably if you were after a goalkeeper right now to replace Joe Hart and he was available, he would be one that you would take.”

Odsonne admission

Former Celtic favourite Odsonne Edouard attended the Hoops awards ceremony over the weekend, and during his appearance, he admitted he still tunes in to games. Speaking to Celtic TV, he said: "Yeah, it's a great night. I'm always happy to come back and see the fans and players and let's enjoy the night."

