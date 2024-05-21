Rangers 'strike deal' over defender as Celtic 'offer' new contracts to two players

All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as they prepare to face off in the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic and Rangers are now preparing for the Scottish Cup final this weekend, with the Old Firm once again taking centre stage, this time at Hampden Park. The Glasgow giants went head-to-head less than a fortnight ago in the Premiership, with Celtic coming out on top before finishing their title bid in style.

Rangers will be out for revenge this weekend, but Celtic have a double up for grabs, and they have already proved their superiority over their neighbours this season. As the two sides ramp up preparations for the big final, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both teams.

Cordoba ‘deal’

Rangers are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Panama international Jose Cordoba. Philippe Clement knows he needs to improve his side significantly this summer if he wants to bridge the gap to Celtic.

With that in mind, the Daily Record report that a deal has been agreed for Cordoba worth around £3.2million including add-ons, while the upfront figure is reportedly closer to £2million. The 22-year-old defender has been playing in Bulgaria of late, playing for Levski Sofia since 2022. He has 10 caps for his nation, breaking through to the senior side in the same year as his switch to Bulgaria.

Celtic contract ‘offfers’

While Rangers work on early incomings, Celtic are working on keeping some of their key stars, reportedly offering two improved deals to current first team players. It’s claimed by the Daily Record that Daniel Kelly and Rocco Vata have both been offered new deals.