Celtic have taken the title away from Rangers after their latest cup success.

Rangers can no longer claim to be “the world's most successful club” after Celtic achieved a dramatic victory in the Premier Sports Cup final.

The outcome of this particular cup final took on a case of the extra significance through the form of additional bragging rights. Heading into the game, Celtic and Rangers had won exactly the same number of trophies – 118.

So, it meant that the winner of this latest derby drama would be able to say that they were more successful than the other and have the most trophies in Scottish football. It is Celtic who take that title home after a 3-3 draw in normal time resulted in penalties that the Hoops clinched 5-4.

The world’s most successful club mantra has been synonymous at Rangers but now Celtic stand with a sole trophy more than them. It’s a title that has long created a debate at home and further afield, Al Ahly in Egypt holding 124 major honours at the last count, not to mention a plethora of other domestic and international achievements they have scooped.

That has not been enough of a deterrent for some to drop the mantra, but with Linfield overtaking their 55 titles tally with their 56th Irish League Championship two years ago, Celtic have now overtaken their trophy haul overall.

As it stands, Rangers have won a total of 55 league titles, 34 Scottish Cups and 28 League Cups alongside their European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972. This means the Ibrox club have won a total of 118 major trophies. Celtic have won 54 league titles, 42 Scottish Cups, 22 Scottish League Cup’s and a European Cup in 1967. A total of 119 major trophies.