Celtic are eyeing up a Scottish Premiership striker, while Rangers could complete a swap deal to sign a player from Serie A.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the January transfer window now open for clubs in Scotland, rumours of incomings and outgoings at both Celtic and Rangers are abundant - let's see what the papers are saying today.

Celtic are intent on bolstering their striker options in the ongoing transfer window - to do so, they have a forward who currently plays for Aberdeen in their crosshairs. Meanwhile, the Light Blues want to bring a defender from Serie A to the Ibrox Stadium and could action a swap deal to complete the transfer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic looking to sign Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since he joined Aberdeen back 2022, Bojan Miovski has swiftly established himself as one of the best strikers in Scotland. Celtic have taken notice of this - they're hoping to bring him to Celtic Park this month.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton said: "Then they’ll be left short elsewhere. I think Miovski is an incredible player and he gave Rangers some real problems. He scores goals and he ticks all the boxes. It’s something that Celtic could do with. Obviously, they have Oh Hyeon-gyu who’s a young guy who’s getting used to the league.

"Kyogo Furuhashi also scores goals, but sometimes you need something a little bit different. That’s what Miovski gives you. If they can get him for the right fee then of course they’ll take him if Aberdeen are willing to sell."

Rangers to make swap deal to sign Josh Doig

Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig is thought to be a target in Rangers' sights, according to a report from The Scottish Sun. The Italian outfit are willing to sell him for a fee of £5.5 million - but the Gers may look to take a different route.

Advertisement

Advertisement