Rangers to make swap deal and Celtic eyeing up SPFL forward in January transfer window
Celtic are eyeing up a Scottish Premiership striker, while Rangers could complete a swap deal to sign a player from Serie A.
and live on Freeview channel 276
With the January transfer window now open for clubs in Scotland, rumours of incomings and outgoings at both Celtic and Rangers are abundant - let's see what the papers are saying today.
Celtic are intent on bolstering their striker options in the ongoing transfer window - to do so, they have a forward who currently plays for Aberdeen in their crosshairs. Meanwhile, the Light Blues want to bring a defender from Serie A to the Ibrox Stadium and could action a swap deal to complete the transfer.
Celtic looking to sign Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since he joined Aberdeen back 2022, Bojan Miovski has swiftly established himself as one of the best strikers in Scotland. Celtic have taken notice of this - they're hoping to bring him to Celtic Park this month.
Speaking to Football Insider, former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton said: "Then they’ll be left short elsewhere. I think Miovski is an incredible player and he gave Rangers some real problems. He scores goals and he ticks all the boxes. It’s something that Celtic could do with. Obviously, they have Oh Hyeon-gyu who’s a young guy who’s getting used to the league.
"Kyogo Furuhashi also scores goals, but sometimes you need something a little bit different. That’s what Miovski gives you. If they can get him for the right fee then of course they’ll take him if Aberdeen are willing to sell."
Rangers to make swap deal to sign Josh Doig
Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig is thought to be a target in Rangers' sights, according to a report from The Scottish Sun. The Italian outfit are willing to sell him for a fee of £5.5 million - but the Gers may look to take a different route.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They are open to the idea of a swap deal for the player which would see Ridvan Yilmaz going the other way. It is unclear as to whether Hellas Verona are in agreement with this - nevertheless, Rangers' interest in the player seems apparent. #