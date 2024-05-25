All the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers as they prepare to face off in the Scottish Cup final.

The Scottish Cup final is almost here, with Celtic and Rangers facing off in an Old Firm final at Hampden Park on Saturday. The Hoops will be going in search of a league and cup double, while Philippe Clement’s men will be hoping to bounce back after falling short in their title bid.

Brendan Rodgers’ men will be favourites for this one, but anything can happen in an Old Firm, and anything can happen in the Old Firm. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the two Glasgow giants.

Rangers target released

A reported Rangers transfer target in one-time Scotland international goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been released by Motherwell following the end of his contract. After the release of Kelly - and other players - Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell said: “It’s never nice to see players leave the club but I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all who are departing.

“Barry Maguire is a product of the academy here and has wore the colours with pride. He has been a credit to work with and I wish him well. Blair Spittal has been a standout since I arrived at the club last year. This season has been one of his best in football and he given everything. He has given us some memorable moments this season and has been an integral part of the team. I hope his next move is a successful one and he continues to thrive.

“Calum Butcher has been a top professional and is a real leader here. Particularly last year, he was at the heart of our defence that was a key part of us turning around result. We offered Calum a contract however terms couldn’t be agreed and as a result, he will now move on. He is a top-professional, a pleasure to work with and a great guy. I send my best wishes to him for the future. Liam Kelly will also be departing this summer, after a tremendous three-and-a-half years at Motherwell. He has been an excellent player to work with, who on top of performing on the pitch, has been a leader behind the scenes. He has ensured every player has been welcomed and enjoyed being in the dressing room. He moves on with our best wishes.”

Celtic reunion

Celtic are set for a reunion with a club legend this summer with a pre-season friendly having already been confirmed. It was confirmed on Friday that the Hoops will face Ayr United on July 5th at Somerset Park.

