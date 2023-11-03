Celtic have been linked with a promising young central defender - meanwhile, Rangers have been strongly urged to snap up a striker who plays in the SPFL.

In today’s Old Firm transfer news, Rangers have been strongly urged by a former player to sign a natural goalscorer who currently plies his trade in the Scottish Premiership - the ex-Light Blues man believes he could ameliorate their woes in the centre-forward position.

Meanwhile Celtic have been linked with a highly-rated central defender and could make a move for him in January - they are not the only interested party in this scenario, however. Can they land their man, or will the Hoops be beaten to the punch?

Rangers urged to sign Lawrence Shankland

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch has expressed his admiration for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland - going on to say that should the Gers sign him, he would score ‘lots and lots of goals’.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer on YouTube, McCulloch said: “I think he is more than good enough to be starting for Rangers every week. I think he would score lots and lots of goals. He is a penalty box striker. I just see Shankland scoring every week for Rangers, I really do. A fantastic player with a great attitude.”

Celtic linked with move for Nathaniel Adjei

Celtic have several quality central defenders in their squad, such as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Nat Phillips and Liam Scales. Nevertheless, they are thought to be interested in yet another - none other than Hammarby’s Nathaniel Adjei.

Celtic are not the only ones who have been linked with a move for Adjei, however - Sky Sports mentions that they could be in direct competition with Rangers for the 21-year-old’s signature. On top of this, it is also believed that Adjei is the subject of interest from clubs in Belgium and Italy.