Rangers vs Celtic: Relive eight of the Hoops' most thrilling recent Old Firm triumphs ahead of Sunday's clash

There’s no rivalry in football quite like the Old Firm.

Season after season, year after year, Rangers and Celtic slug it out for silverware and bragging rights, and time after time it delivers some of the most thrilling spectacles in the British game.

The two Glaswegian giants face off for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon in a clash that promises to be a worthy successor to some of the best showdowns of yesteryear.

After a uncharacteristic wobble, the Hoops have started to look more like their old selves again in recent outings, while Ange Postecoglou’s side are doing an admirable impression of a runaway freight train at the moment.

Needless to say, we cannot wait for the action to unfold, but before we get to it, we’ve decided to take a look at some of Rangers’ most thrilling Old Firm victories since the turn of the millennium.

1. Celtic 6-2 Rangers, August 2000 The Hoops kicked off the millennium with a thrashing against the Gers, helped in large part by braces from Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton. 3-0 up inside 11 minutes, Celtic were simply irresistible that day.

2. Celtic 1-0 Rangers, May 2004 Celtic made it a clean sweep of victories over Rangers in 2003/04 with this win - four in the league and one in the cup. They left it late though, with Chris Sutton bagging the winner in the very last minute.

3. Celtic 2-1 Rangers, April 2008 The only thing better than a last minute winner is a last minute winner in an Old Firm clash in front of your home fans. Jan Venegoor of Hesselink hit the decider to send Parkhead crazy.

4. Celtic 5-1 Rangers, September 2016 The first of two 5-1 wins over the Gers in 2016/17, the Hoops ran rampant in front of their home crowd to leave their rivals punch-drunk and reeling.