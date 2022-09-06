Real Madrid’s ‘galaxy of stars’ were put through their paces during a training session at Celtic Park last night ahead of their Champions League clash with the Scottish champions.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is still searching for his maiden victory in Glasgow’s East End after his then holders AC Milan lost 2-1 in the group stages back in October 2007.

There was a goalless draw in the first leg of their last-16 meeting seven months earlier, and another 0-0 draw during a group fixture in 2004.

He said: “It’s true it has not been a good stadium for me and my teams in the past (but) I don’t have a clear memory of being here.

“We played Celtic twice in the group stages and once in the last 16, but we were able to win in Milan (in that one) after extra-time.

“What can I say? It is a really difficult stadium but it is a fantastic atmosphere. I love that my teams can play in this atmosphere.”

Los Blancos touched down at Glasgow airport yesterday afternoon before checking into their hotel in the city centre.

The Spanish giants then made the short journey across to Parkhead where they soaked in the surroundings before lacing up their boots for an intense session to complete their pre-match preparations.

World-class players including Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos took centre stage, before Ancelotti was joined by Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior to conduct a press conference with the media.

Celtic supporters group, the Green Brigade are organising another special tifo display and have called on fans to create an ‘intimidating atmosphere’ tonight.

A statement read: “Real Madrid suffered defeat on their last visit to Celtic Park 42 years ago. To emulate thhat famous night will require a united effort from the stands and pitch.

“The support has a duty to reignite the once-feared Celtic Park fortress and make our home hostile and intimidating for the visitors. We must rally behind our team and remain with them, demonstrating patience and encouragement at all times.

“To help set the tone, a tifo has been prepared for the entire North Curve, covering both tiers. We ask that all fans in this area use the material found at your seat when the teams emerge from the tunnel.

“Use these up until the Huddle. As ever, we thank the support for your continued backing.”

