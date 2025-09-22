Celtic players face an intimidating walk from the dressing room to the pitch at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in the Serbian capital

Celtic first-team stars face an intimidating 240 metre tunnel walk from the dressing room of the Rajko Mitić Stadium when they open their Europa League league phase campaign against Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian league leaders are known for creating one of the most vociferous atmospheres in world football and Brendan Rodgers’ side will have to go through TWO long tunnels before entering the pitch.

At 240m, Red Star’s narrow and infamous tunnel is the longest pre-match walk in Europe and the club pride themselves on making it as frightening as possible for the opposition.

With imposing murals decorated all over the walls and ceiling of the first part of the claustrophobic walkway, the history of the ground will immediately sink in and the Celtic squad will get their first sight of the playing surface as they finish the first downhill section of the walk from their changing rooms.

However, the Red Star ultras group are often situation just yards away at the opening to the pitch, meaning Rodgers’ men will need to head even further underground to avoid any clashes.

Armed guards will then flank the tightest part of the tunnel and the noise will be deafening as both teams take to the pitch. It’s estimated that it will take Celtic almost three minutes to make their way from the dressing room to the flight of stairs that they will emerge from.

Blocking out the atmosphere will be impossible but Rodgers must remind his players of their positive run of form in recent weeks as they aim to put their disappointing Champions League exit to bed with a strong showing in their opening game of Europe’s second-tier competition.