Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda & Liel Abada: Major Celtic injury update & expected return timelines

Celtic injury list & expected return dates: Latest on the likes of Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda & Liel Abada.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has delivered a positive injury update - confirming that wingers Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada are "back on the training field".

The Hoops boss was previewing Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash against Hibernian during his media conference this lunchtime and also offered an insight into the recent absences of fit central defenders Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki from the matchday squad.

Supporters have questioned the duo's absence in recent weeks and Rodgers has admitted both summer signings and winger Marco Tilio need to step up in training if they want to dislodge others from the team.

He stated: "I think it's always personality. There are clearly players ahead of them. But what always ticks my attention is training, I'm out there every day watching training and when I see players train and work with that personality then they will edge closer to my thinking.

"It's clear our squad is quite big. Unfortunately, for the likes of Maik and Gustaf, (Liam) Scales has come to the team and has really taken his opportunity. Nat Phillips has been a great, positive influence. It's the one area of the team you don't necessarily want to change too much, especially when both players are fit because it's always about the two players playing."

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at Celtic's current injury list, absences and when each player could return to action:

The Polish centre-back has been fit for a number of weeks but his absence from the domestic squad has led supporters to question his absence. Rodgers has since intimated he must show why he deserves to be in the team. Expected return date: Unknown

The Polish centre-back has been fit for a number of weeks but his absence from the domestic squad has led supporters to question his absence. Rodgers has since intimated he must show why he deserves to be in the team. Expected return date: Unknown

It appears increasingly likely the midfielder will be fit to play for Japan at the Asian Cup tournament starting early next year. Rodgers confirmed Hatate is "progressing well but the likelihood is he won't be involved in that. We're judging that as we go, but he will be like a new signing for us" Was allowed to head back to Japan to continue his rehab and is due back in Glasgow later this week to be assessed. Expected return date: End of January 2024 (after winter break)

It appears increasingly likely the midfielder will be fit to play for Japan at the Asian Cup tournament starting early next year. Rodgers confirmed Hatate is "progressing well but the likelihood is he won't be involved in that. We're judging that as we go, but he will be like a new signing for us" Was allowed to head back to Japan to continue his rehab and is due back in Glasgow later this week to be assessed. Expected return date: End of January 2024 (after winter break) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

The Hoops have been missing the Israeli winger's threat down the right-hand side. Has been out since mid-September but vowed to return stronger. Currently in the midst of his rehabilitation programme and Rodgers has confirmed he's back out on the grass. Expected return date: Jan 2024

The Hoops have been missing the Israeli winger's threat down the right-hand side. Has been out since mid-September but vowed to return stronger. Currently in the midst of his rehabilitation programme and Rodgers has confirmed he's back out on the grass. Expected return date: Jan 2024

