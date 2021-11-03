'Ridiculous' - Scott McDonald fumes at Celtic ace Anthony Ralston's Scotland omission

Anthony Ralston of Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scott McDonald has branded the decision to omit Celtic defender Anthony Ralston from the most recent Scotland squad as “ridiculous”.

The 22-year-old has been in inspired form this season, hitting four goals across all competitions and establishing himself as a regular fixture of Ange Postecoglou’s backline.

But despite his impressive output at club level, the full-back will have to wait a little longer for his first senior international call-up having been left out of Steve Clarke’s travelling contingent in favour of Rangers’ Nathan Patterson and Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell.

Reflecting on the decision to overlook Ralston, McDonald has been quick to voice his disapproval.

Speaking to 67 Hail Hail, he said: "It goes on the here and the now performances. I think you’re meant to pick your best players in form.

"It’s difficult sometimes, England used to have this problem a lot where they just picked the players the manager liked rather than the ones that should be there and deserve the call-up.

"We all know who he’s worked with and he backed him during the Euros.

"I think that’s his number one choice in terms of that role and that position.

“I don’t blame anyone else, it’s Steve Clarke’s decision.

"But you’ve got to go on the basis of the performance and what level they’re performing at.

"If they’re in Europe, performing well and doing that then that’s another level so if he’s getting that experience and exposure then surely that bodes him well going into your national team setup.

"Playing in other European countries and competitions then he’s going to be more confident as well with the performances he’s had.

“He can at least be in the squad. I think not being in the squad at all is a little bit ridiculous."

Scotland will continue their bid for World Cup qualification with a double-header against Moldova and Denmark, starting with an away clash against the former on November 12th.