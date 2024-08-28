Celtic have agreed a season-long loan deal with Barcelona | (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Celtic have made their latest transfer move.

Alex Valle has completed his loan move from Barcelona to Celtic.

The left-back signs on for the duration of the 24/25 season to provide Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers much-needed cover in that position. Greg Taylor has been the only senior option at left-back after Alexandro Bernabei’s loan exit to Internacional.

Valle spent last season out on loan at Levante after a six-month stint at Andorra, and he has experience working with the first team at Barcelona. The 20-year-old said Rodgers launched some personal scouting missions on him and hit with a sales pitch he couldn’t refuse.

He said: “I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity to come to this historic club. They have given me a lot of confidence to come here, so I will try to do my best to return the confidence. I’ve heard a lot about the fans and and what we can experience in this stadium, so I’m just excited to see it in real life.

“The manager gave me a lot of confidence to come here. He told me that he has watched some games in Barca and Levante, so I’m really happy to be here and looking forward to training with the team. I would say this way of playing is the best for my style and for what I like. I’ve been learning it in the Barca academy, so I’m looking forward to playing.”

Rodgers added: “We’re delighted to have landed Alex on this season-long loan as we continue to strengthen the squad for the season ahead. His footballing style will complement our attacking play as well as giving us more options in our backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex has been brought up in a real high-quality footballing environment learning all the good habits and skills associated with any top team. He is a player with some tremendous attributes. He has performed really well for Levante last season, been around Barcelona's first team this year already and he is a welcome and quality addition to our squad.”