The former Celtic manager has been appointed boss at Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane reckons Ange Postecoglou’s high wire Celtic tactics will follow him to Nottingham Forest - even if he did watch them backfire.

The former midfielder has been watching on as his ex-side appoint the Australian known for his attacking football. Postecoglou was out of work after being sacked by Tottenham at the end of last season, having won the Europa League at Spurs, and will be involved in that competition again with Forest this campaign. Both Rangers and Celtic are also in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A criticism of Postecoglou’s down south has been that he leaves his side too open at the back. That became the topic of debate on the Overlap ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Arsenal this weekend, as former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insisted Postecoglou will need to ease his new players into his way of thinking.

Roy Keane on Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest

Carragher said: “I think if he went in and did exactly what he did at Tottenham straight away, I think that would be too big a shift. I think he is almost going to try and get there a little bit slower. I think if he is doing that, listen, they have got Arsenal having their first game at the weekend. If you go there and start playing what he is doing and asking those full backs to go…

Keane intervened to recall his time watching Celtic in Europe under the management of the new Nottingham Forest manager. He believes that those type of tactics will follow him to Nottingham Forest, even if they were left exposed in Glasgow and then shown up at points in his Tottenham tenure.

The ex-Forest and Celtic man said: “Tell you, Ange is a bit, these managers can be stubborn. And obviously he has done it at Spurs. Remember he has done it at Celtic and I don't mean in league matches because obviously Celtic can be gung-ho in league matches, but in Europe, he played a lot of big teams in Europe and wouldn't change for nobody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Nottingham Forest possibly appointed Ange Postecoglou

“And it backfired at Celtic, but that's, he will argue that's my way, that's my motto, that's how I've ended up getting these good jobs, I have reached Spurs and winning the odd trophy.”

Gary Neville, a co-owner at EFL club Salford City, argued a mangerial change he made showed him why Forest ownership might want someone like the ex-Celtic man, with predesceor Nuno Espirito Santo more disciplined in defensive approach. He said: “I know that it's something that I did a few years ago at Salford, a completely different start.

“When you are a football club owner and you watch your team and you're always sat back behind the ball with 35% possession, you do have that will and want to think we need to be progressive, we need to actually play on the front foot, we need to press, we need to keep possession. Is that part of this deep down as well?”