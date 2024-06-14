Roy Keane, formerly of Manchester United and Celtic | Getty

The Man Utd legend let his feelings be known over the Celtic star.

Scotland have been on the end of a hiding by Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024 - with Roy Keane unable to take his eyes off one Celtic star.

Hoops aces Anthony Ralston and captain Callum McGregor started for the nation, but it’s been a bruising night in Munich. Florian Wirtz, Jamaal Musiala, Kai Havertz goals left the nation reeling before half-time, playing with 10 men for the entire second half after Ryan Porteous' red card.

The second 45 minutes was all lined up to be a game of resilience. Up next for Scotland in Group A is a clash with Switzerland and they are likely need a result to ensure they go into the final game against Hungary with something to play for.

In the build-up to Germany's second goal in the first half, Man Utd legend and former Celtic midfielder Keane had McGregor's sights for gambling when the hosts were building their play.

He then pulled him up for desperately trying to recover the situation in his own box before Musiala fired home. He said on ITV: "You can't gamble in the middle of the park. Look at McGregor here, you cannot gamble in the middle of the park.