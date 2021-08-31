Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard set for Celtic departures as Premier League clubs close in on deadline day deals

Ryan Christie is reportedly being targeted by Burnley and Bournemouth while Odsonne Edouard is said to be close to a move to Crystal Palace (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Christie, currently away with the Scotland national team, has emerged as a deadline day target for Premier League side Burnley and Championship outfit Bournemouth.

The midfielder’s contract expires on January 1 and the 26-year old recently rejects the Hoops offer of a new deal.

Despite interest from the top tier Clarets, rumours suggest that Scott Parker’s Bournemouth are more likely to land the former Inverness player’s signature.

Meanwhile, striker Edouard is reportedly “close” to finalising his move to Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Eagles for a while and manager Patrick Vieira appears to have turned his attentions back to the 23-year old after being unable to strike a deal for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

A fee in the region of £15 million, potentially as high as £20 million, has been touted as the London side look to get a deal over the line for the attacker.

Former club PSG are understood to be set to receive a share of the fee due to a clause in the striker’s move from Paris to Parkhead.

That clause has reportedly been important in Celtic’s valuation of the player who has been linked with a move away from Glasgow all summer.