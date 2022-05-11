The legendary Hoops skipper will be named as Simon Grayson’s successor in the coming days

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has reportedly ‘won the race’ to become the new manager of English League One side Fleetwood Town.

The Lancashire outfit are set to name the Hoops legend as their new boss over the coming days after announcing his retirement from playing at the weekend.

The 36-year-old, who has been linked with the vacant Raith Rovers job, has been preparing to take his first steps into management since leaving Parkhead last summer.

Former Celtic player Scott Brown has been assisting John Hughes at Dunfermline since his exit from Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Brown served as a player/coach under former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass during the first half of the season before quitting the North East following the arrival of Jim Goodwin.

He has since been coaching at hometown club Dunfermline on a voluntary basis in recent months and emerged as a shock contender for the Fleetwood vacancy earlier this week.

Brown previously made the managerial shortlist at St Mirren before their decision to appoint Stephen Robinson.

However, the Daily Mail claim that he will head down south to take charge of theCod Army who narrowly avoided relegation this season.

Ex-Celtic defender Stephen Crainey had been placed in temporary charge of Fleetwood as they began an extensive search to find Simon Grayson’s successor.

Fleetwood, who were previously managed by Rangers flop Joey Barton, count former Ibrox duo Jordan Rossiter and Joe Garner among their first-team ranks.

GlasgowWorld understands Brown has rejected an offer to present the Scottish Premiership trophy to Celtic skipper Callum McGregor when they finally get their hands on the title.

Many Hoops fans had hoped to see Brown involved in the club’s title celebrations and give him a proper send-off.