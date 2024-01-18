Celtic and Rangers have both tasted Scottish Cup glory in recent seasons - but how do their records compare

This weekend marks the return of Scottish Cup action for Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers who will both have ambition of lifting the historic trophy this season.

Celtic are the defending champions of the competition and they celebrated glory in front of the Hampden Park crowd with a comprehensive 3-1 win against Inverness.

They will be hoping to retain the trophy under new boss Brendan Rodgers, who will hope to lift the trophy for the third time during his second reign in charge of the Hoops.

However, Celtic can expect to face firm opposition from rivals Rangers who will look to reclaim the crown after their 2-0 over Hearts back in 2022.

The two clubs both have a rich history of success in this competition, but who has lifted the most Scottish Cups out of Celtic and Rangers and how do the two Old-Firm rivals compare to the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.

Here we take a look at the top 10 teams in Scottish Cup history as the competition celebrates its 150th anniversary.

1 . St Mirren - three titles Alex Smith's St Mirren lifted their last Scottish Cup title in 1987. Ian Ferguson netted the winner against Dundee United in extra time.

2 . Clyde - three titles Scottish League Two side Clyde enjoyed the bulk of their success in the 1950s with two of their three Scottish Cup titles coming in that decade. The most recent was a 1-0 triumph over Hibs in 1958.

3 . Vale of Leven - three titles Ninth-tier Vale of Leven were involved in seven of the first 16 Scottish Cup finals - winning three and losing four.