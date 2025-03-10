Here is when Brendan Rodger’s side will find out their semi-final opponents which will be one of Hearts, Aberdeen, St Johnstone or Livingston.

Celtic are one step closer to retaining the Scottish Cup after their 2-0 quarter final win over Hibs in Glasgow yesterday saw them book their spot back at Hampden Park.

Daizen Maeda added to his tally for the season in the first half to give Brendan Rodgers’ side a deserved leads and the Hoops wrapped the tie up in stoppage time as Hibs looked for a way back with Adam Idah scoring their second. It means they are now just two matches away from getting their hands on the famous old trophy once again.

Elsewhere, Hearts were the first team to book their spot in the semi-finals as they beat Dundee at Tynecastle on Friday night. They were joined by Aberdeen, who Celtic beat 6-0 in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup at the national stadium earlier this season, with Jimmy Thelin’s side seeing off Queen’s Park in convincing fashion.

It was a disappointing end to the competition for the Spiders after their heroics in the previous round with that historic win against Rangers at Ibrox. There is still one non-Premiership team left in the competition though as Livingston take on St Johnstone in the fourth and last quarter-final clash tonight (Monday).

When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

The draw for this year’s Scottish Cup semi-final will take place on Monday, March 10, following completion of the final game between Livingston and St Johnstone. The match at Almondvale Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm and so full time is expected to come around two hours later.

The draw is therefore expected to start around 9.45pm. At least that is unless Monday’s game goes to extra-time and penalties in which case it will follow the conclusion of that extra drama.

Can I watch the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

You can indeed. The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland who also have coverage rights for the Monday night quarter-final clash at Livingston.

For those wanting to watch a possible semi-final opponent, pre-match build-up begins at 7.15pm and post-match will continue through until the draw. Those away from their TV screens will also be able to watch the semi-final draw live via the BBC iPlayer app or website.

Who will be in the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

As previously mentioned, Hearts were the first team to book their spot in the semi finals when they beat Dundee at Tynecastle on Friday night. Aberdeen, a familiar opponent at Hampden Park for Celtic in recent years, are also through after beating Queen’s Park at Pittodrie.

Celtic’s win over Hibs made them the third team to reach the semi-finals and they will be joined by either St Johnstone or Livingston. Here is the semi-final line up for the 2023/25 Scottish Cup as it stands:

Aberdeen Celtic Hearts St Johnston or Livingstone

When will the Scottish Cup semi-finals be played?

Semi-final fixtures have already been pencilled in for the weekend of April 19/20, allowing those involved just over a month to prepare for the all-important cup clash. Victory will book a place in the final at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 24.