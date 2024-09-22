Scottish League Cup semi-final draw: Celtic and Rangers learn Hampden opponents

The draw for the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup has been made

Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen were in the draw for the last four of the competition.

Celtic were the last team to reach the stage after beating Falkirk 5-2 at Celtic Park. The Hoops were twice behind but, after making eight changes to the side that beat Slovan Bratislava midweek in the UEFA Champions League, substitutions proved the key factor as the Hoops ran out winners by a comfortable margin.

Rangers were already in the hat, having comfortably seen off Dundee 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday. Aberdeen beat League Two side Spartans and Motherwell were 2-1 winners over Dundee United.

There will be no Old Firm derby YET in the competition with Celtic, first out in the draw, taking on Aberdeen in a repeat of last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final which went all the way to a penalty shoot-out. That means, of course, that Rangers will be taking on Motherwell at Hampden Park.

Those matches are due to be played the weekend of November 2 and 3. It is expected that broadcasters Premier Sports will announce which game will be played on which day based on television selections. Both matches will be shown with it almost certainly to be on on the Saturday and another on the Sunday.

The final is schedule to be played on Sunday, December 15. Rangers are of course the current cup holders having beaten Aberdeen in last season’s final.