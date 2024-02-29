There are currently ten games left to play in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. Rangers are sitting pretty at the top of the table - but how many Light Blues stars made it into WhoScored's team of the week?

We'll be taking a look at all of the top performers in the Scottish Premiership in the previous gameweek, based on their WhoScored player ratings. The XI contains a whopping seven Celtic superstars - with no Rangers players to be seen. The rest of the team comprises of stars from the likes of Hearts, Motherwell and Ross County - but who are they?