Celtic players dominate Scottish Premiership team of the round as 7 Hoops stars make team

Let's take a look at the best individual performers in the Scottish Premiership over the last gameweek.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 29th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 17:03 GMT

There are currently ten games left to play in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. Rangers are sitting pretty at the top of the table - but how many Light Blues stars made it into WhoScored's team of the week?

We'll be taking a look at all of the top performers in the Scottish Premiership in the previous gameweek, based on their WhoScored player ratings. The XI contains a whopping seven Celtic superstars - with no Rangers players to be seen. The rest of the team comprises of stars from the likes of Hearts, Motherwell and Ross County - but who are they?

Rating: 8.2

1. GK: Dimitar Mitov

Rating: 8.2

Rating: 8.8

2. RB: Alastair Johnston

Rating: 8.8

Rating: 8.2

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Rating: 8.2

Rating: 8.0

4. CB: Frankie Kent

Rating: 8.0

