Scottish Premiership 21/22 golden boot odds: Top scorer favourites revealed - including Edouard, Morelos, and Furuhashi

Ask any professional footballer, and they will likely tell you that individual achievements pale in comparison to experiencing success as part of a team.

After all, there’s a reason why we don’t have open top bus parades for golden boot winners – but that’s not to say that it isn’t an important or desirable accolade for strikers to hunt down.

Goals win games, and a prolific season from a star man up top can be the difference between securing silverware and coming up short.

But who are the runners and riders in this year’s race for the Scottish Premiership golden boot?It’s still very early days, but Celtic new boy Kyogo Furuhashi has set a blistering pace at the front of the pack, bagging a hat-trick against Dundee on Sunday to move him to the top of the charts.

Will he have been usurped come the end of the season though?

We’ve taken a look at the bookies’ favourites to be named Scottish Premiership top scorer below…

*All odds courtesy of SkyBet and correct at time of writing.

1. Kevin Nisbet - 20/1 Club: Hibernian Scottish Premiership goals 20/21: 12 (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images) Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke Buy photo

2. Martin Boyle - 16/1 Club: Hibernian Scottish Premiership goals 20/21: 11 (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

3. Albian Ajeti - 14/1 Club: Celtic Scottish Premiership goals 20/21: 6 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Liam Boyce - 14/1 Club: Hearts Scottish Championship goals 20/21: 14 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo