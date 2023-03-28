How many points have the two Glasgow clubs accumulated in the top flight between the first SPL seasons in 1998 and last year’s Scottish Premiership campaign?

It’s been almost a quarter of a century since the Scottish Premier League was founded in 1998 when it first broke away from the Scottish Football League and almost a decade since the two merged again and the top flight was rebranded the Scottish Premiership.

In that time there have been a total of 19 clubs that have competed in Scottish football’s top tier. It will come as little surprise to discover that Celtic and Rangers rank at the very top of the all time table but how do their combined points totals compare to every other club?

Here are all 19 clubs ranked from lowest to highest based on the points they have accrued in Scottish football’s top flight since the first SPL season in 1998/1999 up to the end of the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign:

1 . Gretna FC 13 points

2 . Falkirk 201 points

3 . Partick Thistle 266 points

4 . Ross County 369 points