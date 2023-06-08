Here is a breakdown of how much all 12 clubs in Scotland’s top flight made from winnings and television revenue this season including Aberdeen, Hearts & Hibs.

The 2022/23 domestic season in Scotland came to an end last weekend with the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park and the Premiership play-off final.

Those two matches were both shown live on TV and both had major financial implications for all clubs involved when it comes to prize money. Per data gathered by SPFL Mediawatch on Twitter (@SPFLWatch), we have ranked all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs based on their combined TV and prize money haul last season.

The final figure is a combined total of the League, Scottish Cup, Viaplay Cup and European money. The figures for league money are understood to be an estimation based on the figures for the 2021/22 season as the final numbers are not set to be announced until later this year.

1 . Ross County £1,460,450

2 . St Johnstone £1,574,450

3 . Livingston £1,675,120

4 . Kilmarnock £1,741,200