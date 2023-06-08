Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Scottish Premiership combined TV & prize money - how much Celtic and Rangers made in 2022/23 season - gallery

Here is a breakdown of how much all 12 clubs in Scotland’s top flight made from winnings and television revenue this season including Aberdeen, Hearts & Hibs.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST

The 2022/23 domestic season in Scotland came to an end last weekend with the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park and the Premiership play-off final.

Those two matches were both shown live on TV and both had major financial implications for all clubs involved when it comes to prize money. Per data gathered by SPFL Mediawatch on Twitter (@SPFLWatch), we have ranked all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs based on their combined TV and prize money haul last season.

The final figure is a combined total of the League, Scottish Cup, Viaplay Cup and European money. The figures for league money are understood to be an estimation based on the figures for the 2021/22 season as the final numbers are not set to be announced until later this year.

£1,460,450

1. Ross County

£1,460,450

£1,574,450

2. St Johnstone

£1,574,450

£1,675,120

3. Livingston

£1,675,120

£1,741,200

4. Kilmarnock

£1,741,200

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipTV