Celtic continue to dominate the Scottish Premiership, but where do they stand in the disciplinary standings? Rangers currently trail their Glasgow city rivals by seven points, and now with a new manager, they will be looking to make up ground quickly.

Philippe Clement is already off to a strong start, but Brendan Rodgers and his Bhoys are not showing any signs of letting up at the moment. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Scottish Premiership fair play table, with the help of Transfermarkt, to see where Celtic and Rangers currently rank among the league’s dirtiest teams. Take a look below.