Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Young Fathers win The Scottish Album of the Year Award
Rangers starting line-up v Sparta Prague confirmed as 2 changes made

How Celtic and Rangers compare to Scottish Premiership’s dirtiest teams - fair play table gallery

A look at the latest Scottish Premiership fair play table to see where Celtic and Rangers rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST

Celtic continue to dominate the Scottish Premiership, but where do they stand in the disciplinary standings? Rangers currently trail their Glasgow city rivals by seven points, and now with a new manager, they will be looking to make up ground quickly.

Philippe Clement is already off to a strong start, but Brendan Rodgers and his Bhoys are not showing any signs of letting up at the moment. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Scottish Premiership fair play table, with the help of Transfermarkt, to see where Celtic and Rangers currently rank among the league’s dirtiest teams. Take a look below.

Yellows: 83 Reds: 5 Points: 108

1. St Johnstone

Yellows: 83 Reds: 5 Points: 108

Yellows: 69 Reds: 7 (3 second yellows) Points: 98

2. St Mirren

Yellows: 69 Reds: 7 (3 second yellows) Points: 98

Yellows: 67 Reds: 7 (2 second yellows) Points: 98

3. Livingston

Yellows: 67 Reds: 7 (2 second yellows) Points: 98

Yellows: 75 Reds: 3 (2 second yellows) Points: 86

4. Hibernian

Yellows: 75 Reds: 3 (2 second yellows) Points: 86

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersPhilippe Clement