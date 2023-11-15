Celtic and Rangers are dominating the Scottish Premiership again this season, but how does their record of conceding penalties compare to their rivals? Brendan Rodgers' men lead the division so far, sitting a comfortable eight points above their city rivals, but Rangers do have a game in hand.

It will be interesting to see how the title race evolves over the festive period, although we have an international break to wait through first. While we are waiting, we have rounded up a Scottish Premiership table based on penalties conceded so far this season. Take a look below to see where Celtic and Rangers rank.