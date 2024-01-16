Football fans are expecting an exciting end to the season in the Scottish Premiership

Football fans have been treated to plenty of excitement at the top of the Scottish Premiership this season as Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers fight for the title.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping to pick up where he left off and win his first Scottish title since leaving for Leicester City in 2019.

The Northern Irishman is currently on course to guide the Hoops to a third consecutive title after Ange Postecoglou’s glorious two-year reign. Celtic are the pacesetters in the league, but face strong competition by a rejuvenated Rangers team who have improved vastly since Phillipe Clement’s arrival on 15 October.

Elsewhere in the division, Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs are in a battle of their own as they push for a European finish this season. Both capital clubs are also bracing themselves for firm competition from both Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table the likes of Livingston, Ross County, Motherwell and St Johnstone are all battling to retain their status in the top-flight.

With all that in mind we have taken a look at the predicted Scottish Premiership table.

1 . Livingston Predicted finish: 12th

2 . St Johnstone Predicted finish: 11th

3 . Motherwell Predicted finish: 10th