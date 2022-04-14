The stats make for impressive reading.

When it comes to Scottish fanbases, Celtic and Rangers leave their peers in the dust.

The two Glaswegian giants are by far the most successful sides that the country has to offer, and that is reflected in the huge number of supporters they boast across the global footballing community.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But exactly how do the Old Firm measure up compared to the current cohort of Premiership clubs?

We’ve taken a look at Football Web Pages’ latest figures to find out this season’s average attendance of each top flight club, and to see where the Old Firm stand.

There are some interesting findings such as which Edinburgh club leads the way and what is the difference between the two Old Firm rivals?

As the attendance for a B team clash between Rangers and Celtic earlier this year showed when around 10,000 watched the clash in March, it’s safe to say there is plenty of interest in Scottish football.