Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far: 4 Celtic stars, 1 Rangers ace feature — gallery
Who has been named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far?
Celtic enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win over Hibs in their latest Scottish Premiership outing to extend their unbeaten run this season. The Hoops are yet to lose a single league match and currently top the table with an eight-point lead.
Rivals Rangers edged out Hearts for a slim 1-0 victory but they are still playing catch-up with their closest rivals.
Thanks to their impressive run so far, it's no surprise that several Celtic players have been included in the WhoScored Team of the Season so far. Take a look below at the Hoops and Gers stars who have been named in this star-studded XI, and who else joins them from other opposition teams.