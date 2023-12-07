Celtic enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win over Hibs in their latest Scottish Premiership outing to extend their unbeaten run this season. The Hoops are yet to lose a single league match and currently top the table with an eight-point lead.

Thanks to their impressive run so far, it's no surprise that several Celtic players have been included in the WhoScored Team of the Season so far. Take a look below at the Hoops and Gers stars who have been named in this star-studded XI, and who else joins them from other opposition teams.