The Scottish premiership title race is showing signs of recovery, but what does the team of the season so far look like in Scotland's top tier? Celtic have dominated again so far this season, with Brendan Rodgers hitting the ground running upon his return.

But Rangers have received a welcome form boost with the arrival of new boss Philippe Clement, and they are now within eight points with a game in hand and plenty of time to make up ground. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the Premiership team of the season so far according to WhoScored ratings. Take a look below.