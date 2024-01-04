We are now 22 games into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. With just over half of the season left to go, let's take a look at the team of the season so far according to WhoScored's ratings system.

As you may imagine, the XI features players from both Celtic and Rangers - the Celts have three representatives in the team, while Rangers have two. In addition to this, the team of the season also features stars from the likes of Motherwell, St, Johnstone and Hearts. Does it line up with how your team of the season is shaping up thus far?