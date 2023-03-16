The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is 28 games in with Celtic currently sitting top of the league table and Rangers chasing them down from second.

There are just four matches remaining before the split with Michael Beale’s side travelling to Fir Park to face Motherwell on Saturday and the Hoops hosting Hibs at Celtic Park. The two Glasgow clubs might be sitting first and second in the league table, but where do they sit in the disciplinary table for the season so far?