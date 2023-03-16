Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
4 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
4 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
7 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
Where do Rangers and Celtic rank in the disciplinary table for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season so far?
Where do Rangers and Celtic rank in the disciplinary table for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season so far?
Where do Rangers and Celtic rank in the disciplinary table for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season so far?

Scottish Premiership’s dirtiest teams: Rangers and Celtic’s record compared to Hearts, Hibs & more - gallery

How the disciplinary table in Scotland’s top flight looks this season and how the two Glasgow clubs compared to the likes of Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Mirren

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:09 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 19:15 GMT

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is 28 games in with Celtic currently sitting top of the league table and Rangers chasing them down from second.

There are just four matches remaining before the split with Michael Beale’s side travelling to Fir Park to face Motherwell on Saturday and the Hoops hosting Hibs at Celtic Park. The two Glasgow clubs might be sitting first and second in the league table, but where do they sit in the disciplinary table for the season so far?

Using statistics from Transfermarkt, this is how the Scottish Premiership disciplinary table looks ahead of this weekend’s games, ranked from dirtiest to cleanest:

Yellow cards = 70, Red cards = 4 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

1. St Johnstone - 90 points

Yellow cards = 70, Red cards = 4 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

Yellow cards = 63, Red cards = 6 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

2. St Mirren - 89 points

Yellow cards = 63, Red cards = 6 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

Yellow cards = 55, Red cards = 7 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

3. Livingston - 86 points

Yellow cards = 55, Red cards = 7 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

Yellow cards = 66, Red cards = 2 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

4. Motherwell - 76 points

Yellow cards = 66, Red cards = 2 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Scottish PremiershipScotlandHibsMotherwellAberdeenSt MirrenGlasgow