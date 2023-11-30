Scout tips Celtic star for Serie A transfer as Rangers' interest in Turkish star confirmed
Rangers are now preparing for another crucial European clash, heading into Thursday night with a chance to take a big step towards qualification for the next round, while Celtic's European campaign is all-but over with a game to spare.
Meanwhile, another round of Premiership fixtures is fast-approaching, and the two Glasgow sides remain eight points apart after both drawing last weekend, though Rangers have a game in hand. Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic Park and Ibrox.
Prominant Italian scout Michele Fratine has tipped Celtic star David Turnbull for an AC Milan move during an interview with Pianeta Milan. "This player - who yesterday played part of the match in Lazio-Celtic in the Champions League - plays as a central midfielder and is reminiscent of former Inter player Ivan Perišić in his movements," he said.
"Different role, but he moves like him. Raised in Motherwell , he is good in managing the ball, in running the ball. He is good at blocking and initiating action. He kicks from distance, with both feet, both with the right and with the left. Tense football, polite and clean foot. He has a lot strength when loading the shot from 20-30 meters.
"He has broken verbally with Celtic and his contract expires on 31 May 2024 . Signing him in January would cost 8 million euros, maximum 10. Otherwise Milan will have to hope to be chosen next summer from a very vast list of suitors. Scottish international, like Bologna 's Lewis Ferguson , with different characteristics. Modern, complete midfielder: he scored 7 goals in 11 league games for Celtic. Very interesting profile that many Italian clubs are looking at, including Milan."
Turkey youth star Kartal Yilmaz has claimed Rangers wanted to sign him when they were pulling off a deal for Ridvan Yilmaz. He told Turkish outlet Hurriyet: "At that time, Glasgow Rangers was also interested in me after Ridvan Yilmaz.
"I know this personally, but the transfer did not take place at that time because some conditions were not met. Of course, time will tell what will happen next. I believe that I will achieve my European dream as soon as possible. I want to play for Barcelona in La Liga one day." Yilmaz is currently on loan at Kayserispor from Besiktas.