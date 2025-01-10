Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brondby’s new sporting director has been discussing the future of star striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, who has been linked with the Hoops

New Brondby sporting director Benjamin Schmedes has opened up on the future of star striker Mathias Kvistgaarden amid continued transfer speculation linking him with a move to Celtic.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has been a long-term admirer of the Danish youth international, with the 22-year-old talisman stating last year that he was “very interested” in leaving Denmark for a move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

According to prominent Danish sports outlet Bold, Kvistgaarden reaffirmed his desire to leave the Superliga at “some point” in the near future and head for pastures new back in November, despite being under contract until the summer of 2027.

He stated at the time: “It would be great of (offers) came from outside. You dream of leaving at some point. There are still games left (in Denmark) and if that were to happen, then you know (where you) stand, and suddenly you have the last few games in the Brondby shirt this time around. So right now I’m just looking towards the next game and enjoying every single second I wear this shirt.”

And in a fresh development, recently appointed Brondby chief Schmedes has confessed that “serious” bids for their prized asset would be considered this month.

Speaking to BT, he declared: “We want to have a strong team, which means we want to hold on to our best players as we want to be successful at the end of the season and beyond.

“But you can't always control how much is happening, as you don't know which offers are coming in. It's early in the window, so it wouldn't be serious to give a bid on the number of activities. Right now I'm having conversations with Scott (McLachlan, vice chairman).”