On numerous occasions now, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to keep adding to his squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Hoops have already been busy as they look to rebuild in an effort to launch a bid to regain the Scottish Premiership title, with the likes of Joe Hart and Kyogo Furuhashi looking to be quality additions.

But there’s still plenty time for the Hoops to consider bringing in even more new signings as they push to usurp rivals Rangers.

We’ve taken a look at seven names that have been linked with Parkhead in recent weeks to determine which deals could go ahead, and which ones look dead in the water.

1. Georgios Giakoumakis Varying reports have suggested that the Greek striker could be on his way to Glasgow from Dutch outfit VVV Venlo, but Werder Bremen are also said to be keen. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Josip Juranovic Celtic have already agreed a £2.5 million fee to sign the right-back Josip Juranovic, and he is expected to arrive in Glasgow over the weekend to rubber stamp the deal. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

3. Liam Scales A move for the Shamrock Rovers defender is also said to be 'pretty far down the line', according to some updates. Any prospective deal could cost around £500,000. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

4. Thomas Henry It had looked as if Celtic had missed out in their man, but there is a slim chance that they could revive their interest in the French striker after Gent baulked at paying current club OHL's £5.1 million asking price. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)