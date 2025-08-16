The latest headlines and transfer links for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

The transfer window is nearing its deadline and clubs are finalising last-minute deals before full focus turns to the action on the pitch.

The gap between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table is already being discussed, with both clubs linked with further signings and sales before the window slams shut for the year. We’ve rounded up some of the latest news headlines and transfer stories ahead of this weekend’s action.

Celtic flop linked with late Sheffield Wednesday move

Ex-Celtic defender Shane Duffy is set for another move before the current transfer window slams shut. The centre-back is currently being linked with his tenth senior club, as EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a potential swoop.

According to EFL Analysis correspondent Graeme Bailey, Duffy is expected to leave current club Norwich City this window, having fallen drastically down the pecking order since the new season started. The Canaries are said to be looking at how to remove some of his wages from their bill and with the clock ticking on a permanent deal, a loan move seems to be the most likely outcome at this point in the transfer window.

Duffy, who has not made an appearance so far this season, does not seem to be part of Liam Manning’s plans moving forwards. The manager has made it clear he is looking for the defender to find a new club and now, a switch to rivals Sheffield Wednesday could be on the cards. There are said to be several other clubs in the picture for the 33-year-old’s signature though, in case a move to the Owls doesn’t materialise. Duffy’s time at Celtic didn’t go to plan. After a loan stint in Glasgow, he left the club following what he described as a ‘tough year’, with mixed reviews from the fans.

Scottish Premiership title race ‘already over’, says pundit

Rangers have already slipped four points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after picking up two 1-1 draws in their opening fixtures of the new season. Following their progress into the Champions League play-off round against Club Brugge, the Light Blues’ performance was assessed by talkSPORT pundits Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour.

“I guess we should mention Rangers making the final play-off game of the Champions League, despite, oh, being battered by Viktoria Plzen,” Brazil said on the show (via 67 Hail Hail).

“I didn’t see the game. But if you remember the first leg at Rangers, people were saying, ‘This is not over. This is not over.’”

Parlour then responded: “The league’s over now isn’t it, already?”

Rangers drew against Motherwell and Dundee in their opening games of the new league season, while Celtic secured consecutive wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen. The Hoops are yet to concede a goal but are still behind leaders Hearts in the Scottish Premiership table.

