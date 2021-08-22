Shunsuke Nakamura tips Kyogo Furuhashi to keep shining at Celtic

The Japanese midfielder has backed his compatriot to thrive in Glasgow.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Celtic favourite Shunsuke Nakamura has tipped Kyogo Furuhashi to be a big hit at his old club.

The 26-year-old has hit the ground running at Parkhead, scoring six goals in his first seven games.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Nakamura believes that he will continue to go from strength to strength under a manager who knows how to get the very best out of him.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, the 43-year-old said: “For him, it is very helpful that Ange is in charge of Celtic. Ange was trying to get more goals from crosses when he was manager of Yokohama F-Marinos.

“I believe that is his football style and it will suit Kyogo as he is very good at scoring from crosses into the box.

“Right now he knows Ange’s football style more than the other Celtic players.

“But when the rest of them understand Ange’s tactics more, that will work better for Kyogo as well.

“In addition, Celtic might be going to get some more new players in this transfer market. That would be good not only for Celtic but also for Kyogo.

“I am very happy to see another Japanese player there.

“Thanks to Kyogo, lots of people from our country will have opportunities to know how good a club Celtic is.

“I hope Celtic will get the Scottish championship back from Rangers and that Kyogo plays in the Champions League next season.”