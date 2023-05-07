The Hoops superfan recently posed for snaps wearing his green and white jersey after a gig at the OVO Hydro.

Rap and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg announced last year that he will jet into Glasgow after promising to arrange a Scottish Premiership title party with the Celtic squad if they manage to clinch the title this month.

The Hoops have the chance to secure the silverware for a second season in sucession with four games to spare when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle in today’s 2.15pm kick-off in the Capital.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently 13 points clear of rivals Rangers with just five post-split fixtures still to be played and the Parkhead club are on the verge of sealing a domestic treble, having already retaining the League Cup and knocked the Ibrox side out of last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final to set up an end-of-season showdown with Championship outfit Inverness.

For now though, Celtic will hope to complete the job in Gorgie later today and the 50-year-old American rapper and actor has pledged to be part of their title celebrations after declaring he first became a fan of the club when he received his first green and white Hoops jersey from DJ ‘Big Al’ back in 2005.

In return, he recorded a line for Al’s mix tape and in 2012 said he was “serious about investment” in the Glasgow giants.

What has Snoop Dogg said about Celtic?

The Californian admitted Celtic were one of his favourite football teams last year and insisted he will make the trip to Scotland if and when Ange Postecoglou’s men won the top-flight crown.

That led Celtic’s social media team to remind one of their biggest celebrity fans about his promise after they secured the Premiership title last season.

Snoop Dogg, who arrived in Glasgow and played a night at the OVO Hydro in March as part of his recent UK and Ireland tour, posed for photos in a Celtic kit with his backing dancers after his gig on Thursday, March 16. He was met by a bagpiper performing one of his biggest hits when his private jet hit the tarmac at Glasgow Airport and would later spend the night partying at Blythswood Hotel.

Commenting on his love for the Scottish champions previously, he stated: “In Scotland, Celtic are my boys. This season they are back playing how we expect them to be and if they become Champions I will fly over to Glasgow to party with the players.

“The night in Glasgow will be on Snoop and you better believe if we are celebrating them being Champions, it’s gonna be a hell of a night.