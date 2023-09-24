‘Someone told me’ - Celtic icon makes sensational Jota return claim as ‘secret talks’ heard about frozen out winger
The Portuguese star won’t be short of options after falling out of Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans.
Frank McAvennie has claimed Celtic will re-sign frozen out winger Jota in the January transfer window after hearing a deal is already in the pipeline.
The former Hoops star has endured a nightmare spell in Saudi Arabia just a few months after completing a life-changing £25million move to Al-Ittihad.
He was left unregistered to play in the Saudi Pro League fixtures by manager Nuno Espirito Santo after the eight foreign spaces in the squad were already filled by the likes of ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and latest recruit Felipe Luiz.
It was reported earlier this week that Jota could decide to terminate his contract with the club and demand he be paid his full salary, but Hoops icon McAvennie believes he will head back to Parkhead to play under Brendan Rodgers for the second half of the season.
The 24-year-old’s lofty wages and transfer fee could prove an issue for any potential deal, with the player unlikely to be short of options. But McAvennie is of the understanding that a sensational return is on the cards.
He told Football Insider: “(Daizen) Maeda is doing a wonderful job. He is just up and down, defends and it does not matter whether it is the right or left side. But someone told me Jota is coming back in January.
“It would be nice to have him back because you know what you are getting with him but I do think Brendan will need to sit down with the powers that be and tell them that he needs to sign some players.”