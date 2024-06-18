Getty Images

The son of a former Celtic favourite has penned terms with the Hoops.

Former Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew is a ‘proud’ man after seeing his son pen a contract with his old club. Mulgrew, who made 134 league appearances for the Hoops between 2010 and 2016, came out out retirement earlier this year to join Doncaster City, but he is now said to be looking for opportunities as a coach.

In the meantime, his son, Joshua, has signed his first professional contract with Celtic. "Proud of you Joshua Mulgrew,” Mulgrew senior posted on Instagram. During his own time at Celtic, the midfielder won five Scottish premiership titles, and two Scottish Cups. He later played for Blackburn Rovers and Dundee United, while he also racked up 44 caps for Scotland at senior level.

Announcing his retirement last year, Mulgrew said in a statement: “Today I’m retiring from playing professional football. It’s not an easy decision as playing football is all I’ve known. Firstly I’d like to thank my family and friends for all your support, belief, loyalty and love you have given me over the last 21 years. You all had to make sacrifices along with me to follow my dream.

“Thank you to all eight clubs I played for, the Scotland national team I played 44 times for, I’m grateful for all that I’ve learned and the life I’ve been able to create because of them. My memories are priceless. I’ve played with and against some great players some of whom I’m lucky to call friends. I’ve been part of some great changing rooms which has made me realise it is essential for success.

“Football is nothing without fans and I’m grateful for the experiences and support you gave me through the highs and the lows. I am excited for what tomorrow brings, to new beginnings.” He later returned for a brief spell with Doncaster City, but he is now said to be searching for a route into coaching as he looks to establish a career post-playing.