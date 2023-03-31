Scotland will once again have five clubs competing in UEFA competitions in 2023/24

The Cinch Premiership post-split fixture dates have been confirmed by the SPFL, with the final round of matches set to be played across the weekend of May 27/28.

Teams who finish in the top half of the table will play first at 12.30pm on Saturday 27th, whilst sides in the bottom six will play the following day with kick-off times yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

League leaders Celtic currently hold a nine-point lead over Rangers with four games remaining prior to the split, including a potentially decisive Glasgow Derby showdown. Should Ange Postecoglou’s side win all four matches, it would stretch the Hoops lead to at least 12 points.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is seen with the Cinch Premier League Trophy

If Michael Beale’s Gers were to drop points during that period, Celtic could secure their second successive top-flight crown during the first round of post-split fixtures on Saturday, May 6 - the same day of the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Daily Record, their hopes of wrapping up a quickfire title won’t be impacted even if matches in England are rescheduled with the English Championship fixtures switched to Monday, May 8. It is understood the SPFL have no plans to rearrange the fixture list around three days of royal celebrations and will “continue as usual”. Games being held in London could potentially be affected due to “police constraints”.

SPFL Chief Operating officer Callum Beattie said: “We are very much looking forward to an exciting conclusion to the season across all four divisions, with so much still to play for in the weeks ahead. The cinch Premiership split has been part of our game since 2000/01 and the race for the top six invariably creates plenty of drama and talking points.

“With so few points between a number of teams, it will likely go down to the wire yet again this year. Scotland will once again have five clubs competing in UEFA competitions in 2023/24, which only adds to the interest as we approach the climax to the season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cinch Premiership post-split fixture dates:

Round 34 - Weekend of May 6/7

Round 35 - Weekend of May 13/14

Advertisement

Advertisement

Round 36 - Weekend of May 20/21

Round 37 - Weekend of May 23/24