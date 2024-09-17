Tomoki Iwata has joined Birmingham City on a three-year contract. | Birmingham City Football Club (BCFC)

He made a move to Birmingham City earlier this summer from Celtic.

He left Celtic in the summer for Birmingham City - and now he’s scored a raker in an important clash of celebrity owners.

The Blues have dropped into League One but ex-Celtic coach and current St Andrews boss Chris Davies has been backed handsomely in the transfer market. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is now a minority owner and he was in attendance for the clash.

So to was England icon David Beckham, with Wrexham also adding their flavour of Hollywood into proceedings. They have been taken onto the global scene thanks to their Disney documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ which has been spearheaded by their owners, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Robert McElhenney.

The latter was also in attendance to give this League One clash a celebrity feel. And it was Iwata who sealed it with his first goal since leaving Celtic for Birmingham City, a low powerful drive from outside the box that sealed a 3-1 win on a big night.

Davies told club media: “There was a lot of talk around the game. For us that’s external stuff but it was an excellent performance. Difficult start to the game but the response was immediate. We scored some good goals so really happy.

“I didn’t know he (Iwata) quite had that in his locker! Physically strong, that is what he is. He competes well for the ball, crisp with his passing and he fancied it. A hell of a strike and at that moment in the game to get that third goal was big.”

Iwata joined Celtic in 2023 from Yokohama F. Marinos, initially on loan before his deal was made permanent. The defensive-minded midfielder impressed when handed a chance in Hoops but those were few and far between as he struggled to displace the likes of Callum McGregor in his midfield role.