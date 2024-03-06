Celtic and Rangers may be in the midst of a heated title race, with the two Glaswegian giants jostling for position, but they are still working hard ahead of the summer transfer window. Let's see what they both have to bring to us today.

A Celts star wants to leave the club on a permanent basis to 'progress' his career - additionally, a Light Blues youngster has shared some positive injury news after he went through surgery.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Johnston wants to leave Celtic to 'progress career'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic's Mikey Johnston is currently away the club on loan at West Bromwich Albion - and the 24-year-old wants a clean break from Parkhead, as revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Johnston said: "Yeah, look it was just a game time thing. I think at the end we had eight wingers. It was always going to be tough to get the minutes I wanted to get and I wanted to build on last year.

"I am getting older now and I want to progress my career. This felt like a nice step for me and everything was agreed between two clubs, so it was quite seamless."

Rangers' Oscar Cortes says surgery was a 'success' on social media

Rangers starlet Oscar Cortes has recently been required to go through surgery to fix a muscle injury - thankfully, according to a post on his official Instagram story, it seems that everything has gone according to plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So much so, there is now hope that Cortes could feature for the Light Blues again at some point this season. On his Instagram, Cortes wrote (translated from Spanish): "Everything was a success thanks to God, we will be back soon."