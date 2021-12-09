The centre-back admits every players in the Hoops squad is fighting for a place in the team ahead of tonight’s tie against the Spanish outfit

Stephen Welsh admits the Celtic squad are determined to rectify their 4-3 loss to Real Betis earlier in the season with both sides end their Europa League group stage campaign tonight.

The Hoops defender was named among the substitutes when the two sides clashed in Seville in September but is in line to start against the La Liga outfit at Parkhead this evening after recovering from a knock which forced him off injury against Hearts last week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic's Stephen Welsh goes off with an injury in the second half. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

With qualification for the next stage of the competition already out of the question and many viewing the match as a ‘dead-rubber’, centre-back Welsh doesn’t view it that way.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “It’s another opportunity for us to play in Europe in front of a full house at Celtic Park again, which is a great stage for us to show what we can do.

“It will be a tough game. Real Betis are a good team and we went over there earlier in the season and played really well but didn’t get the result we wanted, so we’ll look to rectify that with a good result and performance.

“We’ll play the same way as we usually do. Over there, we attacked in the first half and the performance was excellent. We probably tired a bit in the second half and they have great quality which you can’t discount.

“But on Sunday (against Dundee United), we trusted what we were doing for the full 90 minutes, so we want to take that into the game against Betis.

“For me, and for all of us it’s great to test ourselves against the best sides in Europe and see what we can do.”

The 21-year-old is desperate is sample more high-profile European nights and has enjoyed the experience of competing against two of the Europa League’s strongest sides in Group G.

He admitted: “The experience you get from playing in these big games against some of the top sides in Europe is great.

“Leverkusen are probably one of the best teams in the competition and Betis are not far off either, they’ve got some experienced international players.

“Having European football after Christmas is massive for us and it’s something to look forward to.

“Sunday’s game was probably the first time we’ve produced a full performance and played the way we want to play for 90 minutes, so we’ll be looking for 100 per cent energy and quality from ourselves and we’ve definitely got that in our side.”

With a packed December fixture list to contend with, Welsh has revealed the intensity of everything they are doing has been the biggest change under Ange Postecoglou’s managerial reign.

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh denies AZ Alkmaar's Evangelos Pavlidis (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He stated: “At this club, you always have games every three or four days, so we haven’t had lots of time on the training pitch. I think what we’ve done so far has been good and we still have a long way to go to reach our best.

“We’re getting there slowly by putting in good performances and I think the way we are playing is exciting to watch.

“The attacking players we’ve got in the team can be very dangerous and hurt teams, which hopefully we do against Betis.

“We’ve got a big squad as well so we can use a lot of players with the quality we have got in the squad.

“There is competition for places all over the pitch. We’re all relishing the opportunity to go and play our football.

“The intensity every day in training is incredible. Boys are fighting to try to get into the team and I think that makes a good squad. When the training level is so high, it makes it easier for everyone.

“Players can come in and come out, it won’t make a big difference when it comes down to a game. We just need to continue to trust what we are doing.”

Welsh has noted the increase in tempo both on the training pitch and in games since Postecoglou took over in the summer and he insists Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi is leading the way in more ways that one under the new style.

The former Vissel Kobe star already has 14 goals to his name since joining the club and Welsh said: “The high-speed running has definitely improved a lot this season. Our counter-attacks as well, when we win the ball back, it is very fast.

“Everyone can see the way the we play it is high intensity, the pressing our forward players do, especially Kyogo is probably the best I’ve seen from a striker. I think you can see that.

“The press will obviously start from the striker, whatever Kyogo does the team will follow behind and that is very important for the way we to try to play.

“He has been a massive part not just in attacking but defensively as well.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has defended Kyogo Furuhashi, pictured, against play-acting accusations (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Physically it can be tough but you get used to the intensity. With the amount of games that we play, you just take it in your stride. It’s more enjoyable playing like this.

“I think everyone found it a bit tough adapting at the start to the different style, it can be high-risk but everyone is gelling well now.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in and new players to come hopefully. Everyone knows what their job is the team.”

“I would say my passing in the main aspect that has improved in my game. We need to keep the ball and I think we’re a stronger unit now compared to the start of the season.

“Ange is a great coach. On the training pitch, the intensity starts from him first and that breeds into how we play as a team.”

If selected to start against the Spaniards this evening, Welsh will be eager to impress one more as the battle for a regular place at the heart of the Celtic defence heats up with Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers and the returning Christopher Jullien all vying for a starting spot.

Welsh admits the absence of supporters inside football grounds last season proved how much the Hoops relish having a vocal backing behind them but his main focus is on performing to the highest standard.

He added: “When you’re on the pitch you try and block out all the noise.

“We know the fans are the biggest help to us, you saw that when there was no fans how much we struggled to deal with having no atmosphere, especially at Celtic Park.