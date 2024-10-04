Stiliyan Petrov names two Celtic stars he thinks Aston Villa should try and sign

Former Celtic midfielder Stilian Petrov saw his old team draw with rivals Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The former Celtic midfielder has identified two Hoops players who could cut the mustard at Villa Park

Celtic hero Stiliyan Petrov has namechecked two Hoops players he believes another of his former club’s Aston Villa should attempt to try and sign.

The ex-Bulgarian midfielder, who spent seven highly successful years at Parkhead between 1999 and 2006, reckons Japanese attacking duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda are good enough to “suit every team” in the English Premier League, but feels Villa Park would be a great place to continue their careers in the future.

Petrov is adamant both stars would fit in nicely to the system and style of football Villa boss Unai Emery has implemented at the Midlands club, but confessed there are other Celtic players who are capable of starring for his old club down south.

Speaking to Gambling.com, Petrov said: “In the Champions League I believe that you need wingers. It seems like at the moment in Unai Emery's system and style of play, he avoids playing with wingers, he plays with a narrow midfield with typical midfielders. So in the later stage in the Champions League we'll see if that will still be successful.

“I'd like to see more creative and exciting wingers because this is what it's all about. You can see that all the big teams play with wingers, and play with width. And at the moment we see a completely different style from Unai Emery, but it seems like he's working for him so far.

“There's not one, there's quite a few (players that would fit in at Aston Villa from Celtic’s team). Listen, Celtic at the moment are performing really well, but I would like to see probably two players, Maeda or Kyogo.

“I think they'd suit every team. Maeda with his pace, his energy, his ability to push full backs and to press, it's incredible. Probably one of the best I’ve seen in football. And Kyogo is just a classy player, a great striker with so much ability, really clever and the main thing is he score goals.”