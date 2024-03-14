Former Celtic and Manchester United player-turned pundit Roy Keane is the new favourite to take on the vacant Sunderland manager's post after the sacking of ex-Rangers head coach Michael Beale.

Beale's stint in charge of the Mackems was unsuccessful, to say the least. He won just four of his 12 Championship games in charge, drawing two and losing six. Needless to say, Sunderland fans will be hoping for a quicker start from their next head coach.

Keane has managed Sunderland previously. His first stint with the Black Cats, which also marked his first foray into senior team management, spanned from August 2006 to December 2008.

He isn't the only interesting name in the mix. Steven Gerrard - who claimed Premiership glory in 2021 with Rangers - is also claimed to be up for the Sunderland job as per the most recent estimations. The Liverpool legend is current the manager of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League but it is unclear if he is willing to swap Saudi Arabia for Sunderland as things stand.

Upon his retirement from professional football in 2006 at Celtic, many touted Keane for success in the field of football management. He was an outstanding captain, asserting himself and consistently dragging the best out of his teammates. He had also played under two of the most iconic managers of all time in the British game, Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough.

Needless to say, it hasn't quite worked out that way thus far for the 52-year-old. Besides his Sunderland spell, Keane has also managed Ipswich Town from 2009 to 2011 - he was sacked in January of 2011 following a poor run of form. Since then, Keane has not managed a senior team. He has had various coaching roles since then, but not a first-team manager role.

1 . Mike Dodds 33/1

2 . Steven Gerrard 16/1 Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz

3 . Paul Heckingbottom 10/1 Photo: Matt McNulty