It’s as you were after the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures since the international break with both Celtic and Rangers picking up wins at the weekend.

Michael Beale’s side were 2-0 winners over Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday before Ange Postecoglou’s men won by the same scoreline away to Ross County on Sunday. The two rivals will now go head-to-head at Celtic Park this weekend where the Hoops have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points while the Gers are in ‘must win’ territory and can cut the gap to six points.