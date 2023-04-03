Register
Here’s where Rangers and Celtic are currently predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season...
Supercomputer makes latest Scottish Premiership title prediction ahead of huge Celtic vs Rangers clash

Michael Beale’s side can cut the gap at the top of the league to six points this weekend or Ange Postecoglou’s men could extend their lead to 12 points.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

It’s as you were after the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures since the international break with both Celtic and Rangers picking up wins at the weekend.

Michael Beale’s side were 2-0 winners over Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday before Ange Postecoglou’s men won by the same scoreline away to Ross County on Sunday. The two rivals will now go head-to-head at Celtic Park this weekend where the Hoops have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points while the Gers are in ‘must win’ territory and can cut the gap to six points.

Ahead of that match, here is the latest FiveThirtyEight supercomputer prediction for how the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership table will look at the end of the campaign:

1. Dundee United - predicted finish =12th

2. Ross County - predicted finish = 11th

3. Kilmarnock - predicted finish = 10th

4. St Johnstone - predicted finish = 9th

Scottish Premiership