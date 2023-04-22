Register
Team news: Celtic and Motherwell announce starting line-ups as Cameron Carter-Vickers starts

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his starting XI to face Motherwell at Parkhead.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Celtic enter this afternoon’s Premiership clash with Motherwell at Parkhead full of confidence after blitzing Kilmarnock in a sensational first-half performance last weekend.

The Hoops can move 15 points clear with five matches remaining if they overcome the Steelmen and subsequently apply serious pressure on Rangers, who play Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are unbeaten in three previous encounters against the Lanarkshire side this season, recording 2-1 ictories home and away in the league and an impressive 4-0 win in the League Cup on route to lifting the trophy in February.

Celtic's Sead Haksabanovic (right) in action in the 2-1 win over Motherwell on Wednesday night (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Celtic's Sead Haksabanovic (right) in action in the 2-1 win over Motherwell on Wednesday night (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
The Australian has made just ONE change to the side who defeated Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last Sunday. Cameron Carter-Vickers returns to the line-up in favour of Yuki Kobayashi who drops to the bench, despite an impressive performance in Ayrshire.

Fellow centre-back Stephen Welsh drops out of the matchday squad alltogether, but there is a place among the substitutes again for B-team youngsters Ben Summers and Rocco Vata.

Jota, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and James Forrest remain absent through injury. So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Tomoki Iwata, Matt O’Riley; Sead Haksabanovic, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Aaron Mooy, David Turnbull, Yuki Kobayashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Alexandro Bernabei, Ben Summers, Anthony Ralston, Rocco Vata.

Motherwell starting XI (3-4-1-2)

