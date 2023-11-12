Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Dons at Parkhead this afternoon.

Celtic entertain Aberdeen at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon knowing that a victory over Barry Robson's men will maintain their advantage in the Scottish Premiership title race.

With Rangers currently in action against Livingston, Brendan Rodgers' Hoops face another stern challenge against a resurgent Dons side as they bid to respond from their 6-0 Champions League humbling against Atletico Madrid.

Aberdeen, who advanced to the Viaplay Cup final with a last-four victory over Hibs at Hampden Park last weekend, followed that result up with a deserving 2-2 draw at PAOK Salonika in the Europa Conference League.

It is a quick turnaround for both teams and Rodgers has decided to make TWO changes to his starting XI from the team who lost heavily in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Central midfielder Odin Thiago Holm is handed a rare opportunity to impress from the start in favour of Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo, while the injured Daizen Maeda - ruled out with a knee issue for up to six weeks - makes way for Yang Hyun-jun.

Alexandro Bernabei is listed among the substitutes for the first time in two months, but there's no place in the matchday squad for trio Gustaf Lagerbielke, Mikey Johnston and Stephen Welsh.

Maik Nawrocki is yet to return to competitive action and Marco Tilio is still awaiting his first appearance. They miss out again along with long-term absentees Reo Hatate and Liel Abada.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for today's Scottish Premiership clash in Glasgow's East End...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Odin Thiago Holm, Matt O’Riley; Luis Palma, Yang Hyun-jun, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Nat Phillips, David Turnbull, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Alexandro Bernabei, Paulo Bernardo, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.