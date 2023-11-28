Team news: Celtic starting line-up v Lazio confirmed with 3 changes as James Forrest earns chance
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Serie A side at the Stadio Olimpico.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celtic will be desperate to avoid an early Champions League exit when they visit Lazio on Matchday 5 of the group stages this evening.
Brendan Rodgers' men have mustered up just one point from their opening four games and require maximum points from their trip to the Stadio Olimpico to keep their faint hopes of securing European football after Christmas alive.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In contrast, the Serie A outfit could potentially seal their place in the knockout rounds with a victory but they come into the game in a despondent mood having failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions.
A surprising 2-1 defeat to Salernitana at the weekend has left Maurizio Sarri's side in 10th spot with an underwhelming tally of 17 points from 13 league games. Rodgers has made THREE changes to his starting line-up from the team who were held to a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Alistair Johnston replaces Anthony Ralston at right-back, while Paulo Bernardo comes into the midfield and James Forrest is handed a start on the right-flank.
Luis Palma misses out through suspension and Odin Thiago Holm drops the bench. Injured trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada remain sidelined. There's a spot among the substitutes for 17-year-old B-team defender Mitchel Frame.
So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for this evening's Champions League clash in Rome...
Lazio starting XI (4-3-3)
TBC
And the bench...
TBC
Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O'Riley, Paulo Bernardo; James Forrest, Yang Hyun-Jun, Kyogo Furuhashi.
And the bench...
Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips, David Turnbull, Odin Thiago Holm, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Mitchel Frame, Mikey Johnston.