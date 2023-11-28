Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Serie A side at the Stadio Olimpico.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic will be desperate to avoid an early Champions League exit when they visit Lazio on Matchday 5 of the group stages this evening.

Brendan Rodgers' men have mustered up just one point from their opening four games and require maximum points from their trip to the Stadio Olimpico to keep their faint hopes of securing European football after Christmas alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In contrast, the Serie A outfit could potentially seal their place in the knockout rounds with a victory but they come into the game in a despondent mood having failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions.

A surprising 2-1 defeat to Salernitana at the weekend has left Maurizio Sarri's side in 10th spot with an underwhelming tally of 17 points from 13 league games. Rodgers has made THREE changes to his starting line-up from the team who were held to a 1-1 draw against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Alistair Johnston replaces Anthony Ralston at right-back, while Paulo Bernardo comes into the midfield and James Forrest is handed a start on the right-flank.

Luis Palma misses out through suspension and Odin Thiago Holm drops the bench. Injured trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada remain sidelined. There's a spot among the substitutes for 17-year-old B-team defender Mitchel Frame.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for this evening's Champions League clash in Rome...

Lazio starting XI (4-3-3)

TBC

And the bench...

TBC

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O'Riley, Paulo Bernardo; James Forrest, Yang Hyun-Jun, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...