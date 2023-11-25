Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Steelmen at Parkhead.

The Scottish Premiership resumed this afternoon with Celtic back in action against Motherwell at Parkhead as Brendan Rodgers' side look to stretch their lead to 11 points at the summit.

Late goals from Luis Palma and Matt O'Riley secured the Hoops a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Steelmen at Fir Park back in September after Blair Spittal had threatened to secure a share of the spoils for the home side.

Motherwell have since gone NINE matches without a win and are in desperate need of points as they bid to arrest their slide down the table.

Rodgers has made just ONE change to his starting line-up from the team who thrashed Aberdeen 6-0 on home soil a fortnight ago. Anthony Ralston is handed a rare start at right-back in favour of Alistair Johnston who drops to the bench.

Luis Palma has recovered from a minor injury sustained while away on international duty with Honduras, while winger Marco Tilio is named in the matchday squad for the first time since moving from Australian side Melbourne City in the summer. Mikey Johnston could also feature as a substitute.

There's no place for central defensive trio Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh and Japanese attacker Daizen Maeda, while long-term absentees Reo Hatate and Liel Abada remain out.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash in Glasgow's East End...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Odin Thiago Holm, Matt O'Riley; Yang Hyun-Jun, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Alistair Johnston, Nat Phillips, David Turnbull, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Marco Tilio, Alexandro Bernabei, Paulo Bernardo, Mikey Johnston.

Motherwell starting XI (3-5-1-1)

Liam Kelly, Bevis Mugabi, Calum Butcher, Dan Casey, Shane Blaney, Stephen O'Donnell, Brodie Spencer, Callum Slattery, Harry Paton, Blair Spittal, Mika Biereth

